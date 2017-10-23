Halloween Safety Tips From Cherokee County Sheriff Department

The personnel of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office are preparing for all of the Halloween excitement that is approaching. There will be trick or treating, haunted houses, and special events held at numerous parks and churches for the children. We will be out on patrol to make sure that you and the children all stay safe. Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver would like to take this opportunity to offer these safety tips.

Motorists:

Slow down and obey all traffic laws, there will be a lot of children out and about.

If you are driving children around the neighborhood, make sure they enter and exit the car from the curbside.

Drivers should not wear a mask or costume that interferes with the safe operation of the vehicle.

Parents and Children:

Be sure costumes don’t obstruct vision or interfere with walking.

Don’t accept rides from strangers.

Check all treats or candy before the children eat the candy.

Don’t go inside homes while trick or treating.

Always have an adult to supervise, don’t trick or treat alone

Have a flashlight so they can see and be seen.

Remember, Halloween should be a fun time. Be safe and enjoy the activities associated with Halloween. We will be there to answer any calls for service, do your part and call to report any suspicious activity.