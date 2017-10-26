Gun Confiscated at Pepperell Middle School

Floyd County Schools released a statement Thursday stating that an eighth grade student at Pepperell Middle School brought an airsoft gun to school. Administrators and the School Resource Officer said that officals acted promptly to confiscate the weapon and begin disciplinary action.

Upon investigation, it was found that there was no CO2 cartridge or pellets. Even without these components, it is still considered to be an unloaded firearm, and in violation of the Floyd County Board of Education policy and State law.



It is Floyd County Board of Education policy that any student who brings a weapon on school property or to a school sponsored event will face disciplinary consequences.



Floyd County school officials added, “As parents and stakeholders, you can help. Please take this opportunity to speak to students about the importance of school safety. While peer pressure is great at this age, we want to encourage students to feel comfortable reporting any information they may have that compromises their safety and the safety of others. Working together we can maintain an environment where students are free to focus on learning.

As always, we welcome your comments and questions. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you should have any concerns. “