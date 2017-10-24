GRAPHIC: Cedartown Man Charged with Child Molestation

A 30 year-old Cedartown man, Casey Shane Holcomb, is now facing a charge of child molestation after he allegedly had sexual relations wiht a 14 year-old girl.

Reports stated that Holcomb used his hands to penetrate the child in order to “arouse or satisfy his sexual desires.

