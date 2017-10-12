Gordon County Man Charged With Fraud in Contracting/Building

The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office recently received a report regarding complaints of fraudulent business practices involving the contracting and/or building of homes, and substantial amounts of money. Sheriff’s detectives initiated an investigation which involved interviewing a number of victims and witnesses, and the acquisition and examination of extensive amounts of documents and financial records.

The investigation culminated today with the arrest of Chris Allen Taylor, age 51, of 901 Pocket Road, Sugar Valley, Georgia. Taylor has been charged by detectives with: three (3) counts of “Theft (felony) By Conversion of Payment For Property Improvement“. The case involved three (3) separate victims in three incidents, and also involved over $175,000.00 in unlawfully converted funds. Taylor turned himself in to the county jail this morning where he was booked and subsequently released on bond.

The case is still active and will be forwarded to the District Attorney for prosecution.