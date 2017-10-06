GNTC’s Horticulture Program to hold a Fall Shrub and Pansy Sale

The Horticulture program at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will hold a Fall Shrub and Pansy Sale at the greenhouses and Building L located across from GNTC’s Floyd County Campus in Rome, Monday, Oct. 9, through Friday, Oct. 20.

The sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. An evening plant sale will take place on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Fridays the sale will be a half-day from 8 a.m. to noon.

The plants will be located in the main Horticulture greenhouses, but buyers should stop by Building L first, said David Warren, director of GNTC’s Horticulture program.

“My class will be moving around between Building L and the greenhouses so people are welcome to come by the classroom building if we are not in the greenhouses,” said Warren. “We also have class every morning in Building L, so people can come by in the mornings on Thursdays and Fridays if they want.”

The sale will continue until October 20 or until the plants are sold out.

A wide variety of shrubs will be available including blue rug juniper, Sargent juniper, Japanese garden juniper, shore juniper, Leyland cypress, arborvitae, elaeagnus, Cephalotaxus, dwarf nandina, pittosporum (regular and variegated), Indian hawthorn, gardenia, anise tree, glossy abelia (regular and variegated), mondo grass, loropetalum, Wintergreen boxwood, Asian jasmine, osmanthus, mother-in-law’s tongue, sky pencil holly, Carissa holly, needlepoint holly, inkberry holly, soft touch holly, dwarf yaupon holly, and Chinese holly.

Pansies that are being sold will include a mixture of clear face pansies, white with blotch pansies, and yellow with blotch pansies.

According to Warren, all of the plants for sale were grown from cuttings and liners and the big selection of shrubs is a result of a nursery production class he teaches.

“Students have gone through the entire process from propagation, fertilizing, pest control, and irrigation,” said Warren. “These plant sales also teach students marketing and how to interact with clients.”

The Horticulture program is also planning on having a poinsettia sale in the month of December.

All proceeds from the Fall Shrub and Pansy Sale will benefit the Horticulture program at GNTC. Purchases may be made with cash or check.

Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 14,151 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,956 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 6,195 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start. For more information about GNTC, visit us at GNTC.edu or contact a Student Help Center on any one of our six campus locations at 866-983-4682. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.