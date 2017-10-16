Georgia Supreme Court Makes Ruling on DUI Breathalyzer Test

Under a ruling today, the Georgia Supreme Court has made it clear that law enforcement officers are prohibited under Georgia’s constitution from compelling a person suspected of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) to take a breath test by blowing into a breathalyzer.

With today’s unanimous opinion, written by Justice Nels S.D. Peterson, the high court has overruled a number of its previous decisions, which held that the Georgia Constitution does not give people a constitutional right to refuse to take breath tests. Rather, the Court has ruled, the state constitution’s protection against compelled self-incrimination applies not only to testimony but also to acts that generate incriminating evidence.

At the same time, the man at the center of the case, who challenged the language of the state’s implied consent notice as “unconstitutionally coercive,” has lost his appeal, and the high court has upheld his conviction for driving under the influence in Gwinnett County.

According to the facts of the case, on June 6, 2015, a Gwinnett County police officer stopped Frederick Olevik for failure to maintain lane and no tail lights. Another officer noticed that Olevik had bloodshot and watery eyes, slow speech and was emitting a strong odor of alcohol. The officer performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests on Olevik, including having him blow into an Alco-sensor, although the officer told Olevik that this test was not the same as the state-administered breath test. The result from the Alco-sensor test was positive. When the officer told Olevik he was under arrest for DUI, Olevik suddenly began to sweat profusely and acted as if he were about to faint. The officer called medical services to the scene and placed Olevik in the back of his patrol car where he then read to him Georgia’s implied consent notice. Under Georgia Code § 40-5-67.1, the arresting officer must read the arrestee the implied consent notice, which states: “Georgia law requires you to submit to state administered chemical tests of your blood, breath, urine, or other bodily substances for the purpose of determining if you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. If you refuse this testing, your Georgia driver’s license or privilege to drive on the highways of this state will be suspended for a minimum period of one year. Your refusal to submit to the required testing may be offered into evidence against you at trial.” The notice goes on to say that if the test results show an alcohol concentration of .08 grams or more, which is the legal definition of intoxication, the person’s license may be suspended for a minimum of one year. And the notice says that after taking the state tests, the person may hire his own qualified expert to conduct the same tests. Olevik agreed and submitted to the state-administered breath test, which registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113. He was subsequently charged with DUI less safe, DUI unlawful alcohol concentration, failure to maintain lane and no brake lights.

Olevik’s attorney filed a motion to suppress the results of the state-administered breath-alcohol test, challenging the constitutionality of Georgia’s implied consent notice. The trial court denied the motion to suppress and in September 2016, Olevik proceeded to a bench trial (before a judge with no jury). He was convicted of all charges and sentenced to 24 hours in jail with credit for 24 hours time served, plus 12 months on probation, 40 hours of community service, a DUI risk reduction course and drug and alcohol substance abuse evaluation, and an $800 fine. Olevik did not contest his convictions for failure to maintain lane and no brake lights. But he appealed to the state Supreme Court the trial court’s decision that the implied consent notice is not unconstitutionally coercive.

“The Georgia Constitution protects each of us from being forced to incriminate ourself,” begins today’s 49-page opinion. “Unlike the similar right guaranteed by the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, this state constitutional protection applies to more than mere testimony; it also protects us from being forced to perform acts that generate incriminating evidence. This case calls this Court to decide whether this state constitutional protection prohibits law enforcement from compelling a person suspected of DUI to blow their deep lung air into a breathalyzer. A nearly unbroken line of precedent dating back to 1879 leads us to conclude that it does, although the appellant here [i.e. Olevik] still loses because the language of the implied consent notice statute he challenges is not per se coercive.”

In his appeal, Olevik argued that the misleading language of the implied consent notice statute compelled him to perform the test. Therefore, he argued, the admission of his breath test results violated his right against compelled self-incrimination under the Georgia Constitution.

“We agree with Olevik that submitting to a breath test implicates a person’s right against compelled self-incrimination under the Georgia Constitution, and we overrule prior decisions that held otherwise,” today’s opinion says. “We nevertheless reject Olevik’s facial challenges to the implied consent notice statute, because the language of that notice is not per se coercive. Our previous decisions prevented the trial court from fully considering Olevik’s argument that, based on a totality of the circumstances in this case, the language of the implied consent notice actually coerced him to incriminate himself.”

“But we have already concluded in rejecting his facial challenge that the notice, standing alone, is not per se coercive,” the opinion states. “Olevik identifies no other factors surrounding his arrest that, in combination with the reading of the implied consent notice, coerced him into performing a self-incriminating act. Indeed, Olevik stipulated that the officer’s actions were not threatening or intimidating. Because the reading of the implied consent notice is not, by itself, coercive, and Olevik has offered nothing else, Olevik’s claim must fail. Accordingly we affirm the trial court’s order denying Olevik’s motion to suppress and affirm his convictions.”

Attorney for Appellant (Olevik): Lance Tyler

Attorneys for Appellee (State): Rosanna Szabo, Solicitor-General, Samuel d’Entremont, Asst. Sol.-Gen.