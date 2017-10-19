Georgia Photography Exhibition Coming To Berry College

Berry College has been chosen as one of five venues from around the state to host the exhibit, “Inspired Georgia” Nov. 1-16 in the Moon Gallery.

This traveling exhibition of photography created by the Georgia Council of the Arts features works by 40 different photographers from all over the state. These unique images showcase the diversity of Georgia’s citizens, its pictorial beauty, a glimpse into its rituals, the mystery of the every day and the power of its institutions.

“Inspired Georgia” is accompanied by a catalog that displays each of the photographs exhibited alongside independently sourced poems from Georgia writers, including Berry’s poet, Dana Professor of English Sandra Meek.

The exhibit is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is free and open to the public. Participants in the project will be on hand at the opening reception at 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 to discuss their work with the public.