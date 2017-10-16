Georgia High Court Reverses Ruling on Father of Child Case

The Supreme Court of Georgia has reversed a Chatham County court ruling that declared a man the father of his ex-wife’s child. The child was conceived through in vitro fertilization using donor eggs and donor sperm. The man argued he is not the child’s biological father, the couple was divorced before the child was born, and he never intended to consent to become a father.

Central to this case is a Georgia statute that says, “All children born within wedlock or within the usual period of gestation thereafter who have been conceived by means of artificial insemination are irrebuttably presumed legitimate if both spouses have consented in writing to the use and administration of artificial insemination.” (An “irrebuttable presumption” is an absolute presumption that can’t be overcome by argument and is in effect a mandatory rule of law.) The question is whether artificial insemination, which has been in use since the late 18th century, includes the more recently developed technology of in vitro fertilization, which was first written about in the 1970s.

In today’s 8-to-1 opinion, written by Justice Carol Hunstein, the majority concludes that “artificial insemination” does not encompass “in vitro fertilization,” and therefore the automatic presumption of legitimacy does not apply to children conceived through in vitro fertilization.

According to the facts of the case, David Patton and Jocelyn Vanterpool married Aug. 29, 2010 and separated Aug. 13, 2013. He filed for divorce on Jan. 15, 2014, and the trial court granted it on Nov. 14, 2014. The court order and the parties’ agreements stated there were no minor children and they were not expecting any. However, on Sept. 15, 2014, before the divorce was final, Vanterpool, a physician, claims that Patton provided her with written consent to undergo in vitro fertilization, according to briefs filed in the case. He claims he signed the agreement under duress to get her to agree to proceed with the divorce. Four days before the divorce was final, Vanterpool traveled to the Czech Republic and received in vitro fertilization treatments using donor eggs and donor sperm. Patton did not participate or go with her. On June 6, 2015, Vanterpool gave birth prematurely to twins 29 weeks and one day after the couple’s divorce was finalized. Only one of the babies survived. Vanterpool filed a Motion to Set Aside the Final Judgment and Decree of Divorce, but the trial court denied that motion on Oct. 15, 2015. She then filed a claim to establish paternity, alleging that because Patton had signed an informed consent for in vitro fertilization, Georgia Code § 19-7-21 forbid him from challenging the issue of paternity. She also sought child support. Patton objected, arguing that he did not meaningfully consent to the procedure and that even if he did, § 19-7-21 is unconstitutional. Vanterpool filed a motion asking the court to grant “summary judgment” on the issue of paternity. (A judge grants summary judgment after determining a jury trial is unnecessary because the facts are undisputed and the law falls squarely on the side of one of the parties.) The trial court ruled in her favor, and Patton then appealed to the Georgia Supreme Court, which agreed to review the case to determine whether § 19-7-21 applies to children conceived by means of in vitro fertilization.

In today’s majority opinion, “We conclude that it does not and reverse the judgment of the superior court.”

For more than 150 years, artificial insemination has been understood to mean the introduction of semen into the female reproductive tract to further the purpose of in vivo fertilization of an ovum. (In vivo means to “take place in the body” while in vitro means “in glass.”) In vitro fertilization involves implanting an egg that has been fertilized outside a woman’s body and then inserted into the womb for gestation. “[T]hough each procedure aims for pregnancy, the procedures are distinct, and we conclude that the term ‘artificial insemination’ does not encompass in vitro fertilization,” the majority opinion says.

Vanterpool argued that when the General Assembly enacted § 19-7-21in 1964, it could not have conceived of the advent of advanced reproductive technology such as in vitro fertilization. A “plain-language construction” of the statute is therefore at odds with the “plain purpose” of the statute, which is to legitimate children born by means of reproductive technology.

But in today’s opinion, the majority argues that other amendments to other statutes “make plain that the General Assembly is now well acquainted with the developments in reproductive medicine.” For instance, in 2009, the General Assembly passed legislation to address the custody, relinquishment, and adoption of embryos. “Thus, as late as 2009, the General Assembly was aware of the existing language of § 19-7-21 and was familiar with advances in reproductive technology, yet chose to leave the statute unchanged,” the opinion says. “[W]e must, therefore, presume that § 19-7-21 remains the will of the legislature.”

In a 19-page dissent, Presiding Judge Christopher McFadden, who sat by designation on this case in place of Justice Michael Boggs, argues that the General Assembly did not anticipate subsequent advances in medical technology when it enacted § 19-7-21. But under the Georgia Code, “In all interpretations of statutes, the courts shall look diligently for the intention of the General Assembly, keeping in view at all times the old law, the evil, and the remedy.” “That rule directs us to the conclusion that the intention of the General Assembly was to protect children like S., the child in this case. So I respectfully dissent.”