Georgia DOT’s District Six is HIRING!

The Georgia Department of Transportation’s Northwest Georgia (District 6) Office will host another job fair from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, November 9 at the GDOT District Office, located at 500 Joe Frank Harris Parkway, Cartersville, Georgia 30120. The District Office plans to hire entry-level maintenance professionals. This is the second job fair Georgia DOT holds this year in northwest Georgia. The first was held on August 23.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old, with a high school diploma or a GED, and a have a valid Class C driver’s license.

“The Georgia DOT District Office in Cartersville serves 17 counties in northwest Georgia. We maintain five major interstates and many state routes. We are seeking eager and dedicated applicants to maintain the roadways,” said Terry Lee, regional recruiter at the Georgia DOT Office of Human Resources. “New hires will receive on the job training in various maintenance duties.

Applicants are encouraged to wear business casual attire and bring several copies of their resumes. Contingent job offers will be presented to the most qualified applicants the same day. New hires must obtain a Georgia Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) within six months of employment.

For more information about the job fair, please call District Six Office at (404) 290-7344. Job seekers can also apply online at www.Team.Georgia.gov/careers, or complete an application at the Department of Transportation – Cartersville Office.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT is committed to providing a safe, seamless and sustainable transportation system that supports Georgia’s economy and is sensitive to its citizens and its environment. For more information on the Department of Transportation, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov. You also may like us on Facebook(https://www.facebook.com/GDOTNW) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/GDOTNW).