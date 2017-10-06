Geocacher’s Descend On Rome In Search Of Secret Spots And Treasure

Today marks the beginning on the largest Geocaching event of the year: Going Caching.

Geocaching is a hobby in which people use their GPS devices to find certain coordinates that can be found on the Geocaching website. These coordinates often have “treasures” for Geocacher’s to take as a keepsake. These treasures may be bottle caps or small toys or polished rocks. Regardless, caters are encouraged to take one for themselves and leave a treasure of their own behind for another Cacher to find.

Geocaching first started in the year 2000 when GPS technology vastly improved over night. At first, Geocaching was a hobby only enjoyed by so called “GPS Enthusiasts” who had been using their GPS for outdoor activities such as hiking. However, as GPS technology became more common and readily available over cell phones, the hobby exploded into world wide phenomenon.

Now, there are thousands of “Caches” all over the world. Geocachers travel the globe seeing new places and finding new treasures at hidden spots in unique locations. This weekend is the premier geocaching event of the year. Any hardcore geocacher will be out and about searching for new spots and treasures this weekend.

Rome itself has a number of caches including a few in Ridge Ferry Park. Don’t be surprised to see an unusual number of people in hiking boots walking around with their phones out searching for treasure this weekend! If you are interested in learning more about the hobby, you can find lots more info at Geocaching.com. You can also go to Ridge Ferry Park tomorrow at 9 am to witness the start of the event. Geocachers tend to be outgoing friendly people, so don’t be afraid to ask one of them about what they have found and where they are headed next!