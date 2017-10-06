GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Thomas County

On Wednesday, October 4, 2017, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 7:11 p.m., Thomas County 911 received a report of a man walking along County Line Road with a gun. Thomas County Deputies responded and made contact with the individual who was talking irrationally and carrying a pistol. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation through offers of assistance, however, the man was not responsive and maintained possession of the weapon. Witnesses interviewed thus far state that repeated attempts were made to de-escalate the situation by speaking to the man and trying to offer him help and get him to drop the gun.

During the incident, the Thomasville/Thomas County SWAT Team was called and also attempted to communicate with the subject. SWAT team officers eventually approached the individual as he continued to walk along the road. Officers deployed a non-lethal flexible baton (bean bag) round, but it was unsuccessful. The man then pointed his pistol toward the SWAT officers. An officer providing cover during the incident fatally shot the subject.

Identification of the subject will be made known upon proper notification of next of kin. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.

The investigation is still active. When completed it will be turned over to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090.