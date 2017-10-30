Gas Prices Inch Up From Last week

At $2.47, today’s national gas price average is one cent more on the week. Gas prices are fluctuating across the country with 25 states paying more, 17 states paying less and nine states staying stable on the week for a gallon of regular gasoline. States in the Great Lakes and Central are experiencing the biggest increases (six to 12 cents).

“Depending on where in the country you are filling up your tank, gasoline prices are playing tricks on some motorists with large increases on the week and treating others to lower gas prices,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “The price volatility can be attributed to a new trend that has emerged during October in the last few years, which is an unexpectedly steady demand for gasoline after the end of the summer driving season.”

Despite the fluctuation, AAA forecasts that the national average gas price will decrease as the holidays approach.

Quick Stats

The nation’s top ten markets with the largest monthly changes are: Georgia (-27 cents), Florida (-23 cents), Alabama (-22 cents), Tennessee (-22 cents), South Carolina (-21 cents), Mississippi (-20 cents), North Carolina (-20 cents), Texas (-19 cents), Indiana (+16 cents) and Virginia (-14 cents).

The nation’s top ten least expensive markets are: Mississippi ($2.19), Alabama ($2.19), South Carolina ($2.21), Louisiana ($2.22), Arkansas ($2.22), Texas ($2.23), Tennessee ($2.25), Virginia ($2.26), Missouri ($2.26) and Oklahoma ($2.30).

South and Southeast

Seven South and Southeast states land on this week’s top 10 markets in the country with the cheapest gas prices: Mississippi ($2.19), Alabama ($2.19), South Carolina ($2.21), Louisiana ($2.22), Arkansas ($2.22), Texas ($2.23) and Oklahoma ($2.30).

On the week, Georgia (-4 cents) saw the largest drop in gas prices, followed by Florida (-3 cents), Alabama (-2 cents), Mississippi (-2 cents) and Texas (-1 cent). Conversely, Oklahoma (+6 cents) and Arkansas (+2 cents) are paying more on the week.

After three weeks of inventory builds, regional inventory on the week decreased by 2.4 million bbl to 77.6 million bbl. The decline hits as Gulf Coast refineries utilization capacity surpassed 90 percent for the first time since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the U.S., indicating that the inventory drop is likely due to exports. But it is worth noting that according to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA), overall inventory levels for the region are sitting at a half a million more than this time last year