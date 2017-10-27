Four Arrests Made By Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force

The Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force, that serves Walker, Dade, Catoosa and Chattooga Counties, recently arrested four suspects during a followup investigation at a residence on Highway 27 between Lafayette and Trion.

According to reports, twenty-two-year old Hailey Nicole Dameron was charged with possession of meth and prescription drugs. Dameron was additionally charged with tampering with evidence after she ate some of the pills while Drug Task Force agents were taking her into custody. Then, while being booked into the Walker County Jail, additional pills were found on her person, according to agents. She was then charged with crossing guard lines with drugs.

Three others were arrested: 46 year-old Donald Heath McDonald; 53 year-old John Kennedy Fore and 22 year-old Jason Tyler Gates.

From Chattooga 1180