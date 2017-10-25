Former Bartow County Charity Executive Director Guilty of Theft

Roberta Green, former executive director of Bartow Health Access pleaded guilty to three counts of theft in Bartow Superior court Wednesday.

The former non-profit director received a 20-year sentence, 3 to serve incarcerated and the remainder on probation.

Reports said Roberta Green stole thousands of dollars from Bartow County Health Access Inc. while serving as a fiduciary of the organization. The indictment says Green stole the money by writing dozens of checks from a Century Bank account dating as far back as June 12, 2012..