Floyd Hosting Clergy Appreciation Event

October is Clergy Appreciation Month and the Pastoral and Spiritual Services department at Floyd will hold a reception in their honor at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, in the hospital cafeteria.

“We could not do what we do without our local clergy,” said the Rev. Jack Foley, Hospital Chaplain. “They are here day and night making routine hospital visits, and they often show up in times of crisis to provide pastoral care to their own.”

Thursday’s event is an opportunity for patients, staff and administration to express their appreciation to the clergy. For more information about the reception, contact Foley at jfoley@floyd.org or call 706-509-5199.

As part of Clergy Appreciation month, the hospital will also recognize on-call clergy, as well as the Spiritual Care Volunteers at Polk Medical Center and the Advance Directive volunteers at Floyd. The Rev. Robert Anderson has been serving in the role of on-call clergy since 1988. He was joined in 2002 by Rev. Greg Cater and in 2012 by the Rev. Les Connell. Former Associate Chaplain Katee Harris also continues to serve as needed.

Chaplains are a vital part of the care delivery team. Even when patients have a clergy representative, the chaplains offer an additional layer of support. They act as a non-judgmental presence regardless of faith or no faith. Chaplains are often considered cheerleaders for person-centered care.

Chaplain Foley became a Board Certified Clinical Chaplain this past year though the College of Pastoral Supervision and Psychotherapy. He began with Floyd in 2011 working part-time with Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd while still serving as local pastor. He started working at the hospital the following year as Associate Chaplain, and became the Chaplain in 2015. Chris Barbieri, the new Associate Chaplain, is currently taking his Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) courses, and Chaplain Alan Fuller, who has been with Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd since 2003, also has a unit of CPE.