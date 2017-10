Floyd County Police Chief Bill Shiflett has announced that he will retire this December.

His retirement will bring to a close 43 years working with the FCPD.

Shiflett took over as police chief in 2004 following the retirement of Jim Free.

His last day on the job will be December 15th.

Shiflett says he plans to do some golfing, and spend time with family, including visiting his grandchildren in West Palm Beach, Florida.