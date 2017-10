An inmate at the Floyd County Jail, Tyler Earl Huskins, 34 of Rome, is now facing an additional charge.

Huskins has been housed at the jail since September 18, 2017 for probation violation.

Reports stated that Huskins was found in possession of a Bushnell camera valued at $300 at or around September 8 that he allegedly found hanging from a tree near Powers Drive

The camera was later sold to a third party.

Huskins is charged with theft by receiving.