Felon Found in Possession of Numerous Guns and Drugs

A convicted felon, Rex Fitzgerald Nation, 53 of Rome, was arrested this week after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a 9mm and 40 caliber handgun, along with a 12 gauge shotgun.

Additionally, he was found to be in possession of a schedule II drug of Potassium Chloride power.

Nation is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.