Employment increases in Northwest Georgia, unemployment down in September

State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said today that metro Rome’s economy posted a strong September even while the region lost jobs for the month.

During September, metro Rome lost 300 jobs, which decreased the total number of jobs to 41,100. The job losses came in the private, service-providing industries, which includes trade, transportation and warehousing, along with local government. Jobs were unchanged at 41,100 from September 2016.

At the same time, metro Rome saw its unemployment rate fall, unemployment insurance claims decline and an increase in residents finding work.

“When you look at the full picture and take the numbers in context, the metro Rome economy continues to do well,” Butler said. “Seeing the number of jobs increase is always a good indicator. However, seeing the number of employed Georgians increase is the ultimate positive result.”

Butler said Wednesday that in September the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent and employment among area residents increased by 371. The September unemployment rate was down from 5.3 percent in August. The September rate compares favorably to last September when the rate was 6.4 percent.

Unemployment claims were down by 13.7 percent to 290. Claims were down in construction. Compared to last September claims were down by 44.4 percent from 522.

“The region continues to head in the right direction,” Butler said. “Not only is the region producing good jobs, it’s putting people to work.”

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 437 new active job postings in metro Rome for September.

The unemployment rate in the Northwest Georgia region fell in September as the number of employed residents increased and unemployment insurance claims declined.

The September unemployment rate, at 4.2 percent, was down from 4.7 percent in August. The September rate compares favorably to last September when the rate was 5.5 percent.

“The combination of a falling unemployment rate and an increase in the number of employed residents shows a region on the rise,” Butler said. “Seeing the number of jobs increase is always a good indicator. However, seeing the number of employed Georgians increase is the ultimate positive result.”

Butler said Wednesday that in September the number of employed residents increased by 5,486 to 402,924. There were 15,463 more employed residents in the area than in September 2016.

Unemployment claims were down by 8.4 percent to 1,934. Claims were down in manufacturing and construction. When compared to last September, claims were down by 30 percent from 2,764.