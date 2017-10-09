Driver Charged In Highway 27 Collision

A 55-year-old Murray County woman has been charged following Friday night’s crash on Highway 27 in front of the Trion Walmart. Chassie Sandra Stafford, 55 of Young Road, Chatsworth Georgia was charged by the Georgia State Patrol with driving without license on person, DUI/drugs/less safe, following to closely, and serious injury by vehicle.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 PM Friday night at the intersection of Highway 27 and Underwood Drive in front of the Walmart. A Chattooga County deputy sitting at the traffic light witnessed the serious two vehicle crash, which involved a white 2005 Dodge Neon and a white 2000 Ford F 150 all occupants involved were not wearing a wearing a seatbelt according to Georgia State Patrol.

Preliminary reports indicate the Ford F 150 slammed into the stopped Dodge Neon at a high rate of speed, and the Ford F 150 showed no signs of stopping or hitting the breaks.

Once on scene, first responders found heavy entrapment in the Dodge neon. EMS units immediately requested for two Life Force Air Medical helicopters be sent, which landed in the Walmart parking lot.

The male passenger of the Ford F 150- who was not wearing a set belt- suffered severe head injuries after his head was thrown into the windshield, and was one of the two people airlifted. He is listed in critical condition with serious head trauma and injuries.

A female backseat passenger from the Dodge Neon was also airlifted. She reportedly has bleeding on the brain, serious spinal injury, main artery clogged, has blood in both of the lungs, and is now on life support currently in surgery.

The other female passenger from the Dodge Neon is said to have bleeding on the brain, dislocated shoulder, and blood in the lungs. Both females are listed as in critical condition at Erlanger Medical center in Chattanooga. The third passenger in the Dodge Neon, a male, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and released after being treated.

The female driver of Ford F 150 who was arrested was not injured in the crash, and agreed having her blood drawn. She was taken into custody by a Chattooga County Deputy and transported to the Chattooga County Jail where she is currently being held. The Georgia State Patrol SCRT team was requested by troopers on scene and is taking over the crash investigation. Further charges are still pending on the driver, Chassie Stafford following investigation .

We will have more information once it is available.