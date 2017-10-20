Debbie Barton Mulkey, 65, of Sonoraville

Debbie Barton Mulkey, 65, of the Sonoraville Community, died at her home on Thursday, October 19, 2017. Debbie was born in Gordon County on April 13, 1952; she was preceded in death by her father, Charles Barton, and by her mother, Gertrude Holbrook Armstrong; her father and mother-in-law, Robert and Gladys Prather Mulkey. Debbie was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church. For many years, she worked in the lunchroom of Bellwood Elementary School; she retired as the lunchroom manager. Debbie loved horseback riding.

Survivors include her husband of more than 46 years, Randall L. Mulkey; her daughters and son-in-law, Shannon Mulkey Daniel and Tonya Mulkey Collis and Jeremy Collis; her grandchildren, Joshua Collis, Noah Daniel, Kaylee Collis, and Jack Daniel; her sister, Pat Teague; her sisters-in-law and their husbands, Barbara and David Jackson, and Jan and Tony Wehunt; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

The Mulkey family will receive friends on Saturday, October 21, 2017 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from Mount Olive Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Larry Hibberts and Rev. Gary Hibberts will officiate; Rev. Winford Casey will officiate at the graveside. Pallbearers are Shane Jackson, Steven Jackson, Sean Mealor, Mike Johnson, Ronnie Wells, and Ronald Goss. Honorary pallbearers are Pam and Travis Stewart, Joan and Louie Watkins, and Rhonda and Hank Chitwood.

Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.