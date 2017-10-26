Community invited show support for those living with mental illness

On November 4, NAMI Rome will host its fourth annual NAMIWalks at Heritage Park in Rome to raise awareness and support for those living with mental illness.

Registration the day of the walk is at 9 a.m. with the walk scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. The 5K walk circles through the park and downtown Rome on a family-friendly, scenic route. The walk concludes with food, fun and entertainment.

“Every journey begins with that first step,” said walk coordinator Jim Moore. “We are proud to be part of NAMI’s largest and most successful mental health awareness and fundraising event in the country. Through NAMIWalks public display of support for people with mental health challenges, we are changing how Americans view mental illness. Please join us as we improve lives and our communities one step at a time.”

Moore said this year’s goal for the walk is $60,000 and 400 walkers. To register for the walk visit namirome.org. There is still time to join a team or form one of your own.

Moore said there are incentives and prizes for teams raising money but ultimately, the walk is an opportunity for the community to come together to fight stigma and support the work that NAMI Rome provides free of charge to individuals with mental illness and their families.

“The more walkers, the better,” Moore said. “We need as many in the Northwest Georgia area as possible to come out and support this event. We can’t erase stigma and do the work that we do without community support.”

Last year the organization raised $50,400, which directly benefits those living in several Northwest Georgia counties.

“The work NAMI Rome does for this area is unparalleled,” Moore said. “The more money we raise, the more people we can help.”

For more information call 706-506-5010 or visit www.namiromega.org

About NAMI Rome

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. No different than other NAMI affiliates, NAMI Rome was established in the 1980’s by a tireless and very small group who sought to improve the lives of their loved ones. From this and subsequent classes came additional interested family members and individuals with a mental illness who wanted to join the movement. NAMI Rome educates, advocates and supports people with mental illness and family members/friends throughout NW Georgia.

