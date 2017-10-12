Cherokee County AL Probate Judge Passes Away

Cherokee County. Alabama Probate Judge Kirk Day has passed away at the age of 46. On Thursday October 5th Day suffered a heart attack at his residence and was taken to Cherokee Medical Center, and then transported by ambulance to Redmond Regional Medical Center where he died on Wednesday afternoon.

According to an official statement from the Cherokee County Commission Office, Jeffery Kirk Day was a 1989 graduate of Cherokee County High School in Centre, AL and a 1993 graduate of the United States Military Academy, West Point. After serving nine years as an officer in the United States Army, Kirk returned to Centre. In 2004, Governor Bob Riley appointed Kirk to be Probate Judge of Cherokee County to complete an unexpired term. Kirk was elected to the Probate Judge position again in 2012 and served in that capacity until present time.

On Wednesday, Alabama Supreme Court Justice Lyn Stuart Commissioned Cherokee County District Court Judge Wes Mobley as ‘Special Probate Judge’ pursuant to a formal request made to the Alabama Administrative Office of Courts by 9th Judicial Circuit Judge the Honorable Randal Cole and Cherokee County Chief Clerk Renee Gossett.

Judge Mobley will preside over the judicial functions of the Probate Court of Cherokee County and will also maintain his duties as District Court Judge.

