Cedartown Town Arrested for Theft After Found DUI

Jana Mullen Collins, 58 of Cedartown, was arrested in Floyd County this week on a theft charge after she was allegedly found driving under the influence at the intersection of Riverside Parkway and Turner McCall Blvd.

Reports stated that Collins was allegedly driving the vehicle while under the influence of blood pressure, hydrochloride and klonopin pills.

Officers added that while investigating Collins admitted that she had stolen the pills from a location on Medical Drive.

Collins is charged with theft by taking and DUI.