Cartersville Man Returning Home With The Blue Angels For North Georgia Airshow

Major Mark Montgomery, of Cartersville, currently serves with the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels.

He will be returning home for the Wings Over North Georgia Airshow, Oct. 21 and 22. For more information on the airshow, please visit http://wingsovernorthgeorgia.com

Major Mark Montgomery is a native of Cartersville, Georgia, and graduated from Cartersville High School in 1997, where he lettered in football, wrestling, and track. He attended the University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture in 2001. Mark was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps through the Platoon Leader’s Course in 2002 and reported to The Basic School at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, to complete training.

Mark joined the Blue Angels in September 2015. He has accumulated more than 2,700 flight hours. His decorations include sixteen Air Medals, two Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, the Combat Action Ribbon, and various personal and unit awards.

