Cartersville Improvement Project

The City of Cartersville Electric Department is about to undertake a project to paint approximately 40-50 decorative poles located in the Wall Street and Public Square areas. Also included in the project is the replacement of the light globes that have weathered and yellowed over time. As the globes are being replaced the department will also update the incandescent bulbs to the more cost efficient L.E.D. fixtures. When the project is complete the lighting will have a fresh, clean look. The project will take several weeks to complete.

The contractors, Southeastern Wood Pole Inspectors, will be doing all the painting and the Electric Department crews will be replacing the globes and installing the L.E.D. fixtures. Southeastern Wood Pole Inspectors have completed several painting projects for the Electric System. The city finds them to be reliable and provide quality work, therefore, the project is expected to move smoothly.

As the poles are painted with brushes and rollers, the city will block off approximately 15 feet in either direction of the poles to keep from getting paint on vehicles. They do not wish to inconvenience any of people that park downtown any more than they have to, but they will be blocking off several parking spaces at a time in order to get the work done. The Electric Department appreciates your patience. For additional information, they can be reached at 770-387-5631.

