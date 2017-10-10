Cartersville City Schools Superintendent Announces Retirement

Cartersville Schools Superintendent Doctor J. Howard Hinesley announced his retirement during a school board meeting on Monday night. He will serve the remainder of his contract, which expires on June 30, 2018.

Hinesley has been Cartersville Superintendent since July 2005. He has been credited with many accomplishments including assisting the school board through a financial hardship and starting the GateKey Scholarship Program.

The school board has been preparing for Hinesley’s retirement. On Monday night, they unanimously approved to begin negotiations with current Cartersville High School Principal Doctor Marc Feuerbach to serve as the next Superintendent.