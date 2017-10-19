Candor Insurance Bringing 675 Jobs To Rome

The Rome Floyd Chamber, the City of Rome and Floyd County today announced that Candor USA will invest S39 million in Rome and Floyd County and create 675 jobs over the next five years.

Candor has developed a smartphone app and chatbot to help Millennial consumers find appropriate health care coverage plans. The app and its associated software platform also incorporate tools and support for partner insurance agencies, health insurance carriers, and health care providers. ln addition to providing access to health care coverage plans for Millennial consumers, Candor enables secure and instant transactions and provides agents and carriers with the ability to visualize market trends and business performance.

“Our community is home to approximately 100,000 people, with a median age of 35, representing a significant group of Millennials,” said John Good, COO and co-founder, Candor. “We launched Candorto make health insurance simple to buy and easy to understand for this population. This is essential, because 97% of Americans don’t know what their health insurance covers, and 63% of bankruptcies are due to unexpected health expenses,” he said. “We’re pleased to choose Rome as our headquarters, and excited to bring new professionaljobs, and a vibrant company culture, to this welcoming city.”

The company has created more than 40 jobs to date in Floyd County, and plans to lease severaloffice spaces in Downtown Rome. “We are thrilled Candor has chosen Rome and Floyd County as its home. Access to health insurance is of vital importance to our community. We have an infrastructure and skilled labor force in place, ready to meet the day to day operations of this innovative business model.” Said City of Rome Mayor Jamie Doss.

“This is a tremendous gain for Rome and Floyd County, “said Rhonda Wallace, Floyd County Commission Chair. “With the announcement of Candor, quality jobs are added in our community, attracting more bright, young professionals and further solidifying Rome and Floyd County as an lnnovation and Technology Hub.”

“We congratulate Bob Shinn, John Good and the rest of the team at Candor, and are gratefulforthe relationships developed over the years that brought them to Rome and Floyd County,” said chair of the Rome Floyd Chamber, John Quinlivan. “Candor appreciates our Quality of Life, vibrant downtown, and rivers and hills which are attractive to their current workforce and will, they know, help attract the future workers upon whom we will all depend.”

About Candor

Founded in 2017, and based in Rome, GA, Candor’s mission is to be the health companion of every American. Candor has built the only marketplace that enables Americans to make smart decislons when it comes to health care coverage. Candor also provides powerful analytics, tools, and methodologles fo benefit agencies, carriers, and health care providers, ultimately lowering the total cost of healthcare. For

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0