Around 8:30 pm on Thursday night, local EMS was called to the Bishop Road area to attend to a young boy that had been struck by a vehicle.

Bartow County EMS arrived on the scene to find a 12 year old male conscious but confused as to what had happened to him.

Witnesses say that he was unconscious and unresponsive shortly before the ambulance arrived. He was quickly assessed and transported to Floyd Medical Center due to a possible head injury.