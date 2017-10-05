Bomb Threat Empties Centre City Hall

First Responders swarmed Centre City Hall early Wednesday morning – WEIS Radio News spoke with Mayor Tony Wilkie regarding the incident:

Mayor Wilkie also expressed his gratitude to Cherokee County EMA Director Shawn Rogers and his staff and to Cherokee County EMS for their quick response.

The investigation into the matter is on-going.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED

A Bomb Threat was called in to Centre City Hall shortly before 8:30 Wednesday morning.

The building was immediately evacuated and a 9-1-1 call was made.

Law enforcement officials have set up a perimeter around the building, blocking traffic both on Main Street and roadways surrounding City Hall. Cherokee County EMA Director Shawn Rogers is also on the scene and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.