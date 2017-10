Berry College said on Tuesday that a second year student, David Shankles (19) from Knoxville, Tennessee, died suddenly in his dorm..

Reports stated that Shankles was found “unconscious and unresponsive” by his roommate just before 3 pm Tuesday.

Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor said that he was not able to determine the exact cause of death and that the body will be sent to the GBI crime lab.