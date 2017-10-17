Berry College Named One of America’s Best College Campuses

Berry College has just been named as one of America’s best college campuses, and of course the surrounding area of Rome played into this rating.

In the feature, each campus was rated on 5 different criteria, with Berry College scoring well in all categories:

Scenery: 5 stars

Beyond the books: 4 stars

School spirit: 3 stars

Community outreach: 4 stars

Local vibes: 3 stars

There are countless colleges with beautiful campuses, but there is more to beauty than pretty skylines and stunning architecture. Sometimes, beauty is cheering on your school team until your throat is raw, giving back to the community at the local soup kitchen, and finding a cozy coffee spot away from the masses. Your college days are a beautiful time in your life, and there are so many ways to find those picturesque moments.

As fall marks a new school year, we found ourselves reminiscing on our college days and what made those four years so special. Beyond the obvious academic element of attending college, exploring a new city or town is both exciting and nerve wracking—something that also makes travel so alluring.

In addition to the excitement of a fresh, new setting, we determined five categories that add a sense of beauty to the college experience, some of which includes those eye-pleasing elements, but also abstract factors that are more about feeling than seeing the beauty.

Of course, there are thousands of pretty and scenic campuses across the nation, but these are 15 beautiful schools (in no particular order) that made us want to stake a spot on the quad…and maybe even hit the library.

Rating categories:

🌲 Scenery: How pretty is the campus?

Example factors: architecture, natural scenery, manicured landscapes, etc.

🏆 Beyond the books: How extensive is the extra-curricular scene?

Example factors: sports, clubs, publications, organizations, championships, etc.

📣 School spirit: How loud and proud is the student body?

Example factors: game attendance/interest, sense of community, school pride, etc.

🤝 Community outreach: How engaged is the school with the wider community?

Example factors: service organizations, community-based learning, volunteer awards, etc.

👏 Local vibes: How interested are students in exploring outside of campus?

Example factors: restaurants, nightlife, nature, art and culture, etc.

The Report said of Berry College

Berry College may have a small student population, but its campus is sprawling. We’re talking 27,000 acres; the largest contiguous campus in the world. With serene woodlands and meadows, the school is home to more deer than students (some say the ratio is as high as 8:1!) along with bald eagles that frequent the aptly named Eagle Lake on the west side of campus. They even raise cattle on campus. When students aren’t moseying around the enchanting setting, they’re meeting at the Bonner Center for Community Engagement or picking up the latest copy of Campus Carrier.

Beauty trickles beyond the campus limits, as Rome is near 27 parks of its own. Located just an hour from Atlanta, the city is also a short drive from the popular Johns Mountain Trail that serves up legendary views of the Valley and Ridge. In terms of study breaks, students roam over to Broad Street in Downtown Rome, which is Georgia’s largest Victorian era district.

From Expedia