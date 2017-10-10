Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Awarded Large Grant

Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap announced that The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) awarded the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office $101,348.18 in grant funding for the 2018 season. The BCSO H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) Unit is in the fifth year of operation.

Why Do We Have H.E.A.T.? Aggressive traffic (a term that includes speeding and impaired driving) is one of the leading causes of crashes that result in serious injuries and fatalities on the roadways of Georgia.

The goals are to reduce the number of impaired driving crashes in Georgia, and to enforce laws targeting aggressive driving around Georgia. H.E.A.T. is designed to educate the public and enforce laws related to impaired and aggressive driving. Each officer is equipped with materials to educate Georgia residents about state laws that regulate aggressive and impaired driving. Education and enforcement must go hand-in-hand for the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and its statewide partners to be successful in reducing the number of crashes, fatalities and injuries on our highways.

As law enforcement partners in the Operation Zero Tolerance DUI and Click It or Ticket seatbelt campaigns, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office will also conduct mobilizations throughout the year in coordination with GOHS’s year-round waves of high visibility patrols, multi-jurisdictional road checks and sobriety checkpoints.

October 2016 – September 2017 B.C.S.O. H.E.A.T. Stats

D.U.I. Arrests – 96 / Contacts 229

Speeding Citations – 257 / Warnings – 2,331

Seat Belt Citations – 16 / Warnings – 634

Fugitive Apprehensions – 22

Drug Charges – 43

Other Citations & Warrants – 330

14 Community Events