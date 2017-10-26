Bartow County Man Arrested After Domestic Violence Shooting

According to Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap, earlier this week E911 was called for response to a domestic violence incident which had just occurred at a local residence. The information received was that a man had been shot. Upon arrival at the residence, deputies made contact with John Vaughn who had been shot once with a firearm by his wife Traci. John Vaughn was transported by EMS to an area hospital for treatment.

After an investigation, John Vaughn was determined to be the primary aggressor and warrants issued. He was arrested on Wednesday October 25, 2017 by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Aggravated Assault and Battery (both under the Family Violence Act). John Vaughn is currently being held at the Bartow County Jail pending a bond hearing. At the time of this incident, John Vaughn was an off duty reserve officer with the Kennesaw Police Department.