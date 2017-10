A Bartow County Jail inmate is wanted on a charge for escape. A BSCO incident report states that on Thursday afternoon at five o’clock, Hashley Jeana Williams of Taylorsville did not return to the jail from her court ordered work release. Williams was given an eight-hour grace period to return. A felony warrant for escape was secured on Friday morning after one o’clock. There is no further information.

