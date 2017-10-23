ATV Accident Sends Man To Hospital

Saturday afternoon Bartow County EMS and other local agencies responded to a four-wheeler accident on Highway 293 near East Greenridge Road. Upon EMS arrival, the crew found a 50-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive with obvious head trauma. Bystanders stated the ATV flipped over throwing the male to the pavement. The EMS crew quickly requested an air life helicopter be for transport to a level one trauma center. While being treated by the EMS crew, the patient regained consciousness but was confused and unaware of what happened to him. The patient also had numerous cuts, abrasions and a partial left ear detachment. The patient was flown to Grady Hospital for further treatment. The patient was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

From WBHF