Armuchee Man Beats up Woman Before Turning Gun on Police

Christopher Renae Perry, 37 of Armuchee, was arrested this week after he allegedly attacked a 32 year-old woman before turning a gun on two police officers.

Reports stated that Perry head butted a woman in the face and threatened to burn her house down and kill her.

Officers said that when they arrived on scene Perry pointed a gun at them after they identified their selves as police. They went on to state that while placing Perry under arrest he continued to act in a violent manner.

The incident occurred at a home on New Rosedale Road in Armuchee.

Perry is charged with terroristic threats and acts, battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, two counts obstruction of an officer and two counts aggravated assault on an officer’s performance of duties.