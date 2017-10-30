Adairsville Man Goes on Rampage in Rome Home

Bobby Joe Cunningham, 36 of Adairsville, was booked into the Floyd County Jail this week after he allegedly went into a home on Pullen Road and used a stool to break a window, an entertainment center, a TV and a radio system.

Reports added that he also knocked holes in the wall before breaking the victim’s cell phone.

Warrant went to to say that Cunningham also threw a cinder block through a car window.

The incident allegedly occurred on October 9.

Cunningham is charged 2nd-degree criminal damage to property.