Adairsville High Student Killed After Being Hit by Car

A 16 year-old Adairsville teen, Larry Gardner, was pronounced dead over the weekend after he was struck by a vehicle on Old Highway 41 near Manning Mill Road.

Reports said that Gardner was walking up the roadway when he was struck.

Adairsville High School Principal Bruce Mulkey said the senior was known to many as the “Soul of the Adairsville high School Marching Band.” Larry was on his way to Carrollton to attend his final band competition of the year when he was hit by the car. The school system cancelled the trip upon learning of the student’s passing.

The Bartow County School System said a fund has also been established at Northside Bank to help the student’s family.