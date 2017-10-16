Gas Prices Continue Downward Trent on East Coast

Gas prices in Georgia averaged $2.44 per gallon on Sunday after dropping eight cents during the past week, according to AAA, The Auto Club Group. The state average has decreased for 33 consecutive days for a total discount of 32 cents. Although Georgia gas prices are 30 cents less than a month ago, the state average remains 18 cents higher than this time last year.

AAA Spokesman Mark Jenkins states, “Motorists have enjoyed a month-long plunge at the pump, after prices skyrocketed because of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Oil and wholesale gasoline prices inched higher last week, but not high enough to stop the downward trend at the pump just yet. Retail prices are still inflated by a little more than 10 cents, thanks to the hurricanes. So motorists should expect another round of discounts this week.”

South Carolina (-7 cents), Georgia (-7 cents), Florida (-7 cents), Texas (-7 cents) and Alabama (-6 cents) all land on this week’s states with the largest changes. The state with the cheapest average gas price in the region is Arkansas ($2.21) and the most expensive average in the region is Florida ($2.47).

As prices steadily decline for motorists in the South and Southeast, they will notice today’s gas prices are double-digits below prices compared to one month ago in Georgia (-29 cents), South Carolina (-28 cents), Florida (-25 cents), Alabama (-25 cents), Texas (-22 cents), Mississippi (-21 cents), Arkansas (-18 cents), Louisiana (-14 cents) and Oklahoma (-10 cents).

While the South and Southeast tout the largest inventory of any region in the country, levels are both 5 million bbl below pre-Harvey rates and levels this time last year. As inventories continue to build, motorists can expect gas prices to drop alongside the build.