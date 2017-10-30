30 Members and Associates of the “Nine Trey Gangster Blood” Gang Federally Indicted

Federal agents have arrested 17 members and associates of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods criminal street gang on charges of RICO conspiracy and related charges stemming from an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on October 12, 2017. A total of 30 gang members and associates were indicted.

“The alleged crimes relate to drug distribution in the Atlanta area and acts of violence perpetrated largely against the gang’s own members. Shockingly, the Nine Trey Gangsters in this case appear willing to kill someone or to commit violence over the smallest perceived slight,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Thanks to the hard work of federal and local law enforcement officials, these individuals will now face prosecution for their alleged crimes.”

“The federal grand jury indictment and the resulting arrests sweeps made by the FBI and its many law enforcement partners stem from an intensive and exhausting FBI led Safe Streets Gang Task Force effort to remove these violent gang members, collectively known as Nine Trey Gangsters, from our streets,” Said David J. LeValley, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Atlanta Field Office. “The FBI continues to provide significant investigative resources directed toward the dismantling of these types of organized and violent criminal enterprises that do so much harm to our communities and the joint law enforcement operation clearly illustrates this.”

According to U.S. Attorney Pak, the charges, and other information presented in court: Beginning by at least 2013, the defendants named in the RICO conspiracy charge committed murder, attempted murder, conspired to commit murder, robbery, extortion, firearm crimes, drug trafficking, obstruction of justice and other crimes in furtherance of the Nine Trey Gangsters.

The indictment alleges that Nine Trey Gangster members committed one murder, attempted to commit two other murders, and conspired to commit multiple additional murders. In addition, the Nine Trey Gangsters allegedly trafficked in illegal narcotics including methamphetamine, illegal prescription drugs, and marijuana.

The RICO conspiracy charge names the following alleged Nine Trey Gangster members as defendants:

Gordon Evans, a/k/a “QB,” 36, of Atlanta, GA; Patrick Caple, a/k/a “Zoe,” 52, of Atlanta, GA; Gary Sartor, a/k/a “G-Stacks,” 33, of Atlanta, GA; Tyrone Clark, a/k/a “Tight-Eye,” 36, of Marietta, GA; Joseph Riley, III, a/k/a “Joe Blow,” 33, of Atlanta, GA;

. Khajavious Mitchell, a/k/a “KJ,” 23, of Atlanta, GA; Tashied Reed, a/k/a “Row,” 24, of Atlanta, GA; Michael Jackson, a/k/a “MJ,” 23, of Clayton County, GA; Brandon Asberry, a/k/a “B5,” 28, of Atlanta, GA; Jimmy Rosser, a/k/a “Lil Jimmy,” 25, of Atlanta, GA; Kierra Maheia, a/k/a “Erra,” 26, of Atlanta, GA; Cetera-Bowles Griffin, a/k/a “Bella,” 28, of Atlanta, GA; Alfonzo Nalls, a/k/a “Offset,” 29, of Atlanta, GA; and Raekwon Williams, a/k/a “B-Ray,” 20, of Atlanta, GA.



In addition to the RICO conspiracy the Indictment alleges multiple counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering against the following alleged Nine Trey Gangster members: Evans, Caple, Sartor, Clark, Riley, Mitchell, Tashied Reed, Jackson Asberry, Rosser, Bowles-Griffin, Nalls, Williams, Westly Shivers, a/k/a “Owon,” 27, of Atlanta, GA, and Wajzim Reed a/k/a “Wazi,” 23, of Atlanta, GA.

The indictment also alleges a drug trafficking conspiracy that includes trafficking in methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription medications and heroin, against the following alleged Nine Trey Gangster members: Evans; Caple; Sartor; Clark; Riley, Tashied Reid; Jackson; Asberry; Rosser; Bowles-Griffin; Williams; Marcus Russell, a/k/a “Double M,” 26, of Jessup, GA; Calmetrius Dawkins, 22, of Atlanta, GA; J’mon Hawkins, 21, of Atlanta, GA; and Earl Smiley, 27, of Greeneville, SC, and the following alleged gang associates: Linnie Andrews, 34, of Atlanta, GA; Adrian Ansley, 27, of Bethlehem, GA; Fred Arceneaux, 58, of Bonaire, GA; Erick Balcazar, 34, of Marietta, GA; Sheena Brown, 32, of Marietta, GA; Tremaine Garrison, a/k/a “Paperwork,” 35, of Marietta, GA; Cedrick Hill, a/k/a “Ced,” 25, of Marietta, GA; Monique Preston, 30, of Marietta, GA; Demario Ridley, a/k/a “Lil Yo,” 23, of Atlanta, GA; and Travis Todd a/k/a “T-Raw,” 25, of Atlanta, GA.

Maheia and Mitchell are charged with maintaining a drug premises that the gang used as a base to conduct their illegal activities. Mitchell and Williams are also charged with possessing firearms during their drug trafficking activity.

Members of the public are reminded that the indictment only contains charges. The defendants are presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendants’ guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Atlanta’s Safe Streets Gang Task Force, composed of members of the FBI, Atlanta Police Department (PD), Alpharetta PD, Clayton County PD, Cobb County PD, DeKalb PD, GA Dept. of Community Supervision, GA Dept. of Corrections, Gwinnett County PD, Marietta PD and United States Postal Inspection Services. Investigative assistance was also proved by the GA State Patrol, Covington PD, Clayton County District Attorney’s Office and Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office.