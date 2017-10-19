19th Annual J.D. Powell Memorial Golf Tournament Raises More than $16,000 for GNTC Students

More than $16,000 was raised to provide funding and financial aid to Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students during the 19th annual J.D. Powell Memorial Golf Tournament held at Barnsley Resort in Adairsville on Thursday, Oct. 26.

James Derward Powell served as the president of GNTC from 1987-1994.

The tournament was sponsored by Balfour Beatty Construction; Fox Systems, Inc.; The HON Company; Mohawk Industries, Inc.; and Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Teams that participated included: Balfour Beatty Construction, Bank of LaFayette, Coca Cola Enterprises, Dalton Utilities/OptiLink, Flegal Insurance, Fox Systems, Inc., Georgia Power, The HON Company, Silver Comet Furniture, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Nesbitt Consulting, Powell Team, Rehab Techniques, Ringgold Telephone Company, Roper – Kay Henderson, Team “507,” and United Community Bank.

The J.D. Powell Memorial Golf Tournament was divided into two flights and prizes were awarded to the first place teams in each flight.

1st Flight – 1st Place:

The HON Team, consisting of: Clay Cooper, Matt Hall, James Lanier, and Trevor Peek.

2nd Flight – 1st Place:

Balfour Beatty Team, consisting of: Chuck Greenway, David McBurnett, Robbie Nash, and Chuck Walker.

Dylan Trovillion won “Closest to the Pin” and Charles Walker won “Longest Drive.”

Chuck Wright was the winner of the Ball Drop Raffle.

Special guests playing in the tournament included members of the Powell family:

Danny Johnston, Todd Johnston, Jim Powell, and Tripp Powell.

Hole Sponsors that contributed $200 each are Balfour Beatty Construction; Bobbye F. Harris Foundation, Inc.; Brown & Brown Insurance; Chick-Fil-A; Coca Cola Enterprises; Dalton Utilities/OptiLink; Dukes Wings and Seafood; El Pueblito; Five Star Food Services; Flegal Insurance; Follett, GNTC Bookstore; Fox Systems, Inc.; Full Media Websites; Georgia Power; Hometown Headlines; HOK; The HON Company; International Paper; JAS Media Placement; Mohawk Industries, Inc.; Nesbitt Consulting; Parker Systems, LLC/FiberNet; Profile Custom Extrusions; Rome News Tribune/Times Journal, Inc.; Roper – Kay Henderson; Shaw Industries Group; Shelburne Advertising; Starr Matthews; Taco House; United Community Bank; V3 Magazine; Vann & Valerie Brown; VenueDog.com; and WEBS Radio.

Additional Support was provided by Bobbye F. Harris Foundation, Inc.; HOK; Chick-Fil-A; City Club Marietta; Coca Cola Enterprises; Dalton Utilities/OptiLink; Five Star Food Service; Graphic Advertising; Greene’s Jewelers; The HON Company; LaMar Advertising; LaFayette Golf Course; Ricoh; Rome News Tribune/Times Journal, Inc.; Sam’s Club, Rome; Screenvision; SEIDA; Stonebridge Golf Club; Three Rivers Specialty; Trenton Golf Club; WalMart, Dalton; WalMart, Lafayette; and Walker County Farm Bureau.

Proceeds raised from the tournament will be used to provide scholarships and financial assistance to GNTC students on all six campuses. The Foundation also assists with purchasing equipment for programs, providing training for faculty and staff, and providing materials for the library. For additional information about the Foundation, contact Michelle Beatson at 706.802.5850 or via email at mbeatson@gntc.edu.

