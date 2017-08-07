Woman Attempts to Slam Car into Calhoun Wal-Mart, Police Officer

Calhoun police said that while responding to a shoplifting in progress the suspects nearly caused serious injury to store goers after driving at a high rate of speed towards Wal-Mart over the weekend.

Reports stated that when a police officer pulled in front of the getaway vehicle the driver made an evasive move, then turned the vehicle toward the store and drove at a high rate of speed.

Reports went on to say that an officer, who was on foot, stepped into the path of the vehicle and drew his gun, then pointed it toward the suspects.

The officer said that the driver then accelerated toward the officer before eventually stopping as the car touched the officer’s legs.

The driver refused to exit the vehicle and and locked the doors.

The officer eventually reached in the vehicle, unlocked the door and took the suspect into custody.

A search of the vehicle resulted in police finding a gun, Oxycodone pills and two meth pipes.

No one was injured.

The driver, 24-year old Macy Danielle Lear of Clarksville, Tennesse is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction, possession of a firearm during the commisson of a crime, and criminal trespass.

Lear and a passenger, Elizabeth Dawn Barnes, also of a Clarksville, TN, are charged with shoplifting, posession of tools for the commission of a crime, and drug possession.