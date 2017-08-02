Two Kentucky Natives Arrested In Gore For Meth Possession

Edward Woolums and Richard Knox of Liberty, Kentucky were arrested Friday night on charges of Meth Possession.

A Chattooga County Sheriff’s deputy pulled the two men over after witnessing them swerving back and forth in the road.

The driver, 41 year old Edward Woolums, said he was not in possession of his driver’s license and was only driving because his companion, Richard Knox, was too tired to drive.

The two claimed that they were from Kentucky and were only in town for business. Woolums stated that they were on their way to the Dollar General in Trion to install security cameras.

The deputy noticed that Woolums was acting nervously and shaking as he spoke with him. Both men denied possessing anything illegal on their person or in the car. They both consented to a lawful search of the vehicle.

The deputy found a clear glass pipe in the middle console that contained residue that was believed to be residue from crystal meth.

A background check revealed that Woolums’ license was suspended. Knox claimed the pipe belonged to him and that Woolums had no knowledge of the presence of it in the car. However, because it was found in a common area, both men were arrested for possession.

Woolums was allowed to contact his boss in order to alert him of the arrest and where the vehicle was located. Both men were booked into the county jail with no further incidents

