Vivian Sipsy of Trion is blaming her neighbor for the damage to her car’s oil pan.

Last Friday, Sipsey reported that her neighbor was filling holes in their shared driveway with large rocks.

Sipsey claims she was driving down the driveway towards her house when she hit the rocks her neighbor had placed in one of the holes. The rock busted her oil pan. Reports claim that she will attempt to use the police report in order to compel her neighbor to replace her oil pan.