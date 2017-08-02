Three Vehicle Accident On Cedar Bluff Road In Front Of Gadsden State Cherokee

Multiple individuals were injured following a three car crash that occurred on the Cedar Bluff Road in front of Gadsden State Cherokee on Tuesday afternoon.

Centre Police and Firefighters, Cherokee EMS, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Rescue Squad personnel responded to the scene.

Two EMS ground units transported several individuals to the hospital for treatment of injuries, the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

We will have additional information as soon as the Centre Police Department accident report is complete.

From WEIS Radio