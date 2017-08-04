Statement Released on Dragon Stadium Upgrades

Floyd County Schools (FCS) facilities manager David Van Hook, Pepperell High School (PHS) principal Jamey Alcorn, and other authorized personnel met with the contractor and owner of Sports Turf Company, Inc. to discuss the progress of Lynn Hunnicutt Field in Dragon Stadium again on Thursday.





Though FCS is still optimistic that the new playing surface will be completed in time for the football game against Pickens High School on Friday, September 1, sod will not be installed on Friday, August 4 as it was previously stated. Due to a series of unexpected delays and supply issues plaguing Sports Turf Company, Inc., the project is now being taken over by the owner of the company and efforts will continue full steam ahead.





“Fertilizer must be spread before the sod can be installed, so now we are looking at the sod installation taking place next Tuesday at the earliest,” said Van Hook. “We are highly disappointed after learning this news, but everyone is working hard to get this done on time.”





Van Hook isn’t the only one who remains optimistic on the project deadline being met. Alcorn said he has faith in the company doing the job and they eased any doubt he had when Sports Turf Company, Inc. visited the PHS Local School Governance Team meeting in May to discuss the project with the community. If this does create a relocation of what was supposed to be the first home game of the season, Alcorn believes the Lindale community has the strength to support their Dragons no matter where they play September 1.





“In my 23 years at PHS, I have come to admire and revere the spirit of the PHS family. Although this may be a temporary setback, I know the PHS family will continue to support the school and all of its programs,” he said. “The collective resolve of this community is amazing. Whether playing at home or on the road, the dragon family is always here to support.”





Mr. Alcorn and PHS Head Football Coach, Rick Hurst are working on contingency plans in case playing at home is pushed back.





“It doesn’t matter where we play. I teach all of my athletes the way we think, practice, and play- you can’t complain about the things you can’t control. We are just going to make the best of it,” said Coach Hurst. “Wherever we have to play, the crowd will come to support us. Yes, we all want to play at home, but if that’s not possible, we will join together as a group and overcome it.”





Again, we are optimistic that the new playing surface will be completed in time for the football game against Pickens High School on Friday, September 1. Please look for more updates as they become available. FCS is dedicated to creating safe environments for all of our students to learn and play, and that is our number one priority.





To allow Mr. Alcorn and Coach Hurst to focus on the education and care of PHS students during the school day, all questions, comments, and concerns should be directed to Lenora McEntire, FCS Public Relations Manager.