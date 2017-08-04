Seifert to Seek Rome City School Board Seat

Local attorney and mom of middle schoolers, J.J. Walker Seifert, formally announces her intent to run for one of the seven Rome City School Board seats that all come up for election this November.

As a mom, a community activist and a supporter of educators and administrators, JJ has a passion to be an active educational leader and a strong voice for our students on the City School Board.

“Our students are our priority and our parents and educators are our biggest assets; every child has potential and worth and deserves the opportunity to excel. The kids require our advocacy and our voice. Parents and educators also deserve a voice and a champion on the Board. It’s my intention, if elected, to listen to the insights of students, parents, teachers, administrators, and staff to push Rome City Schools to achieve its goals in academics, STEAM curriculum, and offer a balanced array of athletics, arts and other activities to supplement academics.

I chose to run for this position at this time both because my kids are current students, and because I want to make the school board more accessible and transparent for our parents and educators so we can make the most efficient and responsible decisions for our students to dream big and succeed.”

JJ is a local attorney with her own practice, Seifert Law, PC. She also serves our community as part-time Municipal Court Judge for the City of Rome. JJ serves on the Board of Directors for the Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce, is a graduate of Leadership Rome XXXII and completed the State Bar of Georgia’s YLD Leadership Academy in 2011.

“I am a proud momma to a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old. We spent 8 years at West End Elementary and are now at Rome Middle School,” said Seifert. She is an active member of the Middle School PTO and plays in the backup band with her Middle Schoolers’ Show Choir, Grand Illusion. Seifert continues, “our experience with the public schools and interaction with other parents, students, teachers and administrators, has given me keen insight into the strengths and challenges in our public schools. Our school system is at a crossroads, and I am confident that I can provide the collaborative leadership as a community leader and the accessibility as a parent that is needed to make sure our children are equipped to succeed in today’s global economy.”

JJ’s other leadership positions include serving on the board of Cancer Navigators and Faith & Deeds Community Healthcare. She was honored with the Community Award for her participation in the 2016 Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge to benefit the Sexual Assault Center of NWGA. She is a Parishioner and lay minister at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and an avid runner. JJ lives in West Rome with her husband, Will, their two children, Cole (13) and Carson Claire (12) and their two pups, Walter J & Gibson.

JJ can be reached via email at JJSforRCS@gmail.com as well as on Facebook at http://facebook.com/JJS4RCS.