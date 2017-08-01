School Nurses Provide Care for Students

As Rome and Floyd County students return to class, a special group of people are tasked to help meet their health needs during the school day. Floyd Corporate Health, part of the Floyd health care system, provides school nurses to both the Floyd and Rome school systems.

Chris Butler, Director of Floyd Corporate Health, said the Rome and Floyd County school systems have a total of 17 nurses through the program, including three nurses who care for special education students, a nurse who works as needed at any Rome school and a nurse supervisor who oversees both systems.

Dr. Bethany Jackson is the medical director of the school nurse program in Rome and Floyd County.

She said school nurses may deal with anything from a stomach ache to administering an EpiPen in situations where a student had an allergic reaction.

“They are there to assess and treat a variety of needs during the school day and can even contact the child’s primary care physician when needed,” Jackson said.

Floyd Corporate Health also trains nurses on the use of automated external defibrillators, which may be used in emergencies to shock the heart back into a regular rhythm. Every Rome and Floyd County elementary school has one of the devices, provided by Floyd Corporate Health.

Floyd nurses caring for students in Floyd County Schools are:

Tina Brown, Pepperell Primary and Pepperell Elementary

Sharon Cauthen, Johnson Elementary and Model Elementary

Drew Nicholson, Armuchee Elementary and Garden Lakes Elementary

Faith Melear, Glenwood Primary and McHenry Primary

Marsha Spota, special education nurse for Floyd County Schools

Teresa Wood, Cave Spring Elementary and Alto Park Elementary

Floyd nurses caring for students in Rome City Schools are:

Rhonda Barner, special education nurse at East Central

Stephanie Clay, East Central Elementary

Tiffani Colston, North Heights Elementary

Shana Dempsey, Anna K. Davie Elementary

Angela Hudson, Rome Middle

Sherry Payne, West End Elementary

Sandra Warren, West Central Elementary

Laurie Wright, Elm Street Elementary

Ashley Ratliff, special education nurse at North Heights

Ashley Kilcrease, floater

Paula White is the school nurse supervisor for both systems.