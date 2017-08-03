Sand Rock man Charged with Assault and Animal Cruelty

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, a Sand Rock man was arrested and charged with second degree assault and aggravated cruelty to animals. Deputies responded to a fight at a residence in the Sand Rock community on Wednesday, but the suspect, 31 year-old Colby Brunson, fled the scene before deputies arrived. Investigators quickly located Brunson at a nearby residence and took him into custody. According to Sheriff Shaver, he was arrested in connection with the fight and he is also accused of shooting a dog. Investigators also recovered another dog, unharmed, and returned it to the owner. The suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he awaits bond.

